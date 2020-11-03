Disgraced Doctor Insurance Trial Kicks Off In London

Law360, London (November 3, 2020, 7:41 PM GMT) -- Hospital operator Spire Healthcare Ltd. argued at trial Tuesday that it should be indemnified by RSA Insurance for two separate groups of claims filed by patients of a surgeon convicted in England of conducting unnecessary operations dating back to 2004. Daniel Shapiro QC, counsel for Spire, told High Court Judge Mark Pelling that the main issue in the policy coverage dispute between his client and its insurer, RSA, is the aggregation of claims brought against Spire by former patients of Ian Paterson. A surgeon specializing in breast cancer surgery, Paterson practiced at a number of Spire hospitals between 2004 and August...

