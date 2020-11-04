Slaughter & May-Repped Co.'s Deal Downsized To £190M

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- U.K. outsourcing firm Mitie said Wednesday it's lowered the value of its previously announced acquisition of the facilities management business of Slaughter & May-represented Interserve from £271 million to £190 million (about $247 million). Mitie Group plc said in a statement that in response to its success at renewing strategic contracts and winning new business during the COVID-19 pandemic it's renegotiated its June cash and stock deal for part of Interserve Group Ltd. The new terms will see Mitie cut the number of its shares it will turn over from 358 million to 248 million, reducing Interserve's stake in the expanded...

