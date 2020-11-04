Chicago's Judges Kept Their Seats In Retention Races

With about 98% of precincts reporting in both Chicago and suburban Cook County Wednesday, the only judge who did not clear the 60% threshold of "yes" votes is Judge Mauricio Araujo, who resigned in October after the Illinois Courts Commission found "clear and convincing evidence" that he engaged in a pattern of inappropriate behavior toward women. The Illinois Supreme Court can appoint someone to fill the vacancy, a spokesman said Wednesday.
One of two contested suburban judicial races remained too close to call even into Wednesday afternoon, with Democrat Susanne M. Groebner, a prosecutor with the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office, and Republican Gary Seyring, a certified public accountant and attorney at his own firm, each carrying about 50% of the vote in the 13th Cook County Subcircuit.
With 222 of 225 precincts reporting, Groebner leads by roughly 800 votes as of Wednesday evening. The winner will fill a vacancy left by Judge Margarita Kulys Hoffman.
Most judges won retention handily, but three — Judges Michael Toomin, John Mahoney and Jackie Marie Portman-Brown — appeared to clear the 60% hurdle by just a few percentage points. Unofficial results posted Wednesday show the three were able to hold down their seats thanks in part to their support in suburban Cook County.
Judge Mahoney was at 59% in Chicago as of Wednesday, but held steady at 64% in suburban Cook County, with 98% of precincts reporting. Judge Portman-Brown received about 61% in Chicago but 62% in suburban Cook County, and Judge Toomin brought in about 60% in the city and 64% in the county.
Judge Toomin's bid to keep his seat was closely watched this year. As the head judge of Cook County's juvenile division, he has drawn ire from criminal justice reformers who say he has resisted moves to ban the detention of children under 13 and routinely denied hearing emergency motions from youth for release in the coronavirus pandemic, among other criticisms.
And in a rare occurrence, he had not received an endorsement from the Cook County Democratic Party, which also declined to endorse Judge Araujo. Judge Toomin and his supporters later said that was retaliation against him for appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's handling of the case against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who was indicted in March 2019 on 16 felony counts by a grand jury in Cook County related to what police said at the time was the staging of a hate crime against himself.
Hanah Jubeh, a spokeswoman for the Committee for Retention of Judges in Cook County, told Law360 in a statement Wednesday that "the voters spoke, and they resoundingly chose to maintain an independent judiciary free from political influence."
"Judges are called upon every day to make difficult decisions," Jubeh said. "It's dangerous when politicians choose to distort their records to influence an election."
Brendan Schiller, managing partner at SPJS Law in Chicago and the founder and president of the Judicial Accountability PAC — which in 2018 led the charge among local activists to oust Judge Matthew Coglan, the first Cook County judge not to win retention in decades — told Law360 that Tuesday marked the second election in a row "where it is obvious that the public is paying more attention to judicial retention elections."
"With every passing election, retention is becoming less of a rubber stamp process in Illinois, which is a good thing for democracy and a good thing for the judiciary," Schiller said.
Beyond the retention races, more than 30 Cook County judicial races were uncontested this year. In deep-blue Cook County, Republicans often don't put up candidates for a number of judicial races, and Election Day is an affirmation of the primary in most cases, Dick Simpson, a professor of political science at the University of Illinois at Chicago and a former Chicago alderman, told Law360.
--Editing by Peter Rozovsky.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.