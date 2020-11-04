Boeing Supplier's Buyer Didn't Fend Off Sale Risks, Court Told

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- The buyer of a major Boeing Co. aerospace parts supplier failed to protect itself from risks associated with the $80 million acquisition, and should thus lose its challenge of a ruling that found the seller did not breach sale deal terms, the seller told the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday. During an argument held virtually, counsel for seller representative Bradley E. Julius, the founder of a Kansas manufacturer of large, complex precision aerospace parts and assemblies, told the justices that they should reject Accurus Aerospace Corp.'s appeal of a Chancery Court decision last year that swatted aside Accurus' counterclaim asserting the seller...

