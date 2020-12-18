Hospitality Group Of The Year: DLA Piper

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 2:27 PM EST) -- DLA Piper solidified a role as a leading law firm on big-ticket Las Vegas deals and recently represented Blackstone in the $112.5 million sale of three Hilton Hampton Inn & Suites hotels in New Orleans, earning it a spot among Law360's 2020 Hospitality Groups of the Year. The DLA Piper hospitality group, which also won Law360 awards for 2018 and 2019, counts approximately 200 attorneys internationally, while its U.S. hospitality and leisure sector relies on about 100 real estate, corporate, finance, regulatory, franchise, employment, construction, intellectual property, technology and litigation lawyers, according to Sandra Kellman, global co-chair. The sector's lawyers work out...

