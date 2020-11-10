Clifford Chance, Baker McKenzie Steer Apollo's $591M Sazka Bet

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 3:05 PM EST) -- Funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management will invest €500 million ($591 million) in European gaming and lottery company SAZKA Group, the entertainment company said Tuesday, in a deal guided by Clifford Chance and Baker McKenzie. The investment from Apollo Global Management Inc. will largely go toward acquisitions and growth in Europe and North America, the announcement said. SAZKA Group AS is a European lottery operator with businesses in Austria, the Czech Republic, Greece and Italy, among others. SAZKA also offers sports betting and digital games, according to its website. SAZKA is backed by investment company KKCG AG, which focuses on opportunities...

