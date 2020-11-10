Black Atty Says Employer Saw Her As 'Lesser Human Being'

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 1:45 PM EST) -- A Black female attorney was "treated ... as a lesser human being" by an infrastructure services company that paid her less than a subordinate white male lawyer and let him keep his job while firing her, she has told an Atlanta federal court. Christine Forsythe filed a complaint Monday alleging that Artera Services LLC violated federal discrimination law by paying a "junior" white colleague more than her and eliminating her job on Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S. every June 19. "Defendant had many opportunities to legitimately adjust the salary amounts paid to plaintiff but deliberately...

