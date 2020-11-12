Gibson Dunn Alum Confirmed To Florida Trial Court

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- Senators on Thursday confirmed a federal prosecutor and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP alumna to be a trial judge in the Southern District of Florida, continuing the Republican drive to confirm as many judges as possible before the year's end. Aileen M. Cannon was approved on a 56-21 vote, with about two-thirds of voting Democrats against. Republicans unanimously supported the nominee endorsed by Florida GOP Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. Her confirmation was the second in the lame-duck session after the election, with Republicans looking to confirm several circuit judges and perhaps 15 district judges before this session of Congress...

