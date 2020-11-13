Philly Can't Shake Off Cop's Breastfeeding Bias Lawsuit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to toss a proposed collective action by a Philadelphia police officer who says the city violated federal wage and discrimination laws by failing to give breastfeeding officers a private space to pump at work. U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson on Thursday kept alive Janelle Newsome's Fair Labor Standards Act and Title VII disparate treatment claims, though he granted Philadelphia's motion to dismiss six of her eight claims without prejudice. The FLSA contains a provision requiring employers to provide "reasonable break time" and a private area in which to pump, according to the ruling, which...

