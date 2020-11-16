Justices Won't Review Timing Of Patents Axed Under Alice

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a Federal Circuit ruling that backed the invalidation of two patents under the high court's Alice ruling, declining to weigh in on a lingering question about whether courts are axing patents too early in litigation. The justices denied WhitServe LLC's September petition for certiorari, which sought to overturn the Federal Circuit's decision in April affirming the dismissal of its suit against Donuts Inc. because its two patents that cover computer software were invalid under Section 101 of the Patent Act. Noting that dismissals like its own are "being granted at unprecedented levels," WhitServe told...

