Stock Photo Agency Ends Copyright Suit Against Vape Co.

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 3:51 PM EST) -- A stock food photo agency has settled its copyright suit filed in Texas federal court against an e-cigarette company that allegedly used a copyright-protected picture of ice cream to sell an e-liquid product on its website. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel officially closed the case Friday after Stockfood America Inc. and Texas-based Dixiecigs LLC, doing business as New Freedom Vapor, notified the judge of a settlement. The terms of the settlement weren't disclosed in court documents. Craig A. Wirth of SRIPLAW, representing Stockfood, declined to comment on the details of the agreement but said it was a mutual one. Stockfood alleged...

