'Comedians In Cars' Suit Against Seinfeld Goes To High Court

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- A onetime Jerry Seinfeld collaborator is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to revive a lawsuit that claimed the famous comedian stole the concept for his "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" series, saying guidance is needed to clarify between copyright ownership and authorship. In a Nov. 9 petition for a writ of certiorari docketed Friday, Christian Charles said the Second Circuit improperly dismissed his copyright lawsuit against Seinfeld over the hit show. The appeals court found that Charles missed a three-year window to sue, rejecting his argument that the clock never started because Seinfeld didn't clearly reject Charles' claim to ownership....

