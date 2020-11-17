Watchdogs To Review Money-Market Funds After Virus Crisis

Law360, London (November 17, 2020, 3:08 PM GMT) -- A global forum of central bankers said on Tuesday that it will examine ways to strengthen the resilience of financial companies outside the traditional banking business after the coronavirus crisis highlighted weaknesses in the $7 trillion money-market funds sector. The Financial Stability Board told leaders of the Group of 20 advanced economies that the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed vulnerability in the financial services sector beyond banking. So-called non-banks are increasingly important to the economy as households and companies pump investments into them. The board said it plans to investigate non-bank entities, including money market funds, in 2021....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS