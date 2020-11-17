​​​​​​​Vodafone Seeks To Pause UK Patent Suit Over 3G Tech

Law360, London (November 17, 2020, 9:01 PM GMT) -- Vodafone urged a London judge on Tuesday to delay patent litigation over 3G technology brought by a Spanish mobile communications company while a related dispute plays out in Madrid to avoid the risk of inconsistent judgments. The British telecom giant told High Court Judge Marcus Smith that although the Spanish court had dismissed the suit alleging corporate espionage and patent infringement against Huawei and Vodafone, Top Optimized Technologies had filed an appeal in Madrid with just Huawei as the respondent. TOT is seeking damages of more than €508 million ($602.7 million), said counsel for Vodafone Ltd., Thomas Raphael QC of Twenty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS