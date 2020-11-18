NY Firm Beats Construction Biz's Legal Malpractice Claims

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 1:23 PM EST) -- Rubin Fiorella & Friedman LLP on Tuesday prevailed in a legal malpractice suit after a New York state appeals panel backed a ruling that a construction company was too late in bringing claims against the firm. The four-judge panel unanimously ruled that Flintlock Construction Services LLC didn't show it was "actively misled or prevented in some extraordinary way from timely commencing a malpractice action" before the three-year statute of limitations for legal malpractice claims. Flintlock accused Rubin Fiorella in September 2018 of entering into a stipulation with its co-defendant in a property damage suit that started in 2004 and ended in...

