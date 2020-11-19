Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK To Review $39B Liberty Global-Telefonica Deal

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- The European Commission referred the proposed roughly $39 billion merger of Liberty Global PLC and Telefonica SA's U.K. telecom businesses to the U.K.'s antitrust regulator for review on Thursday, after the regulator requested the case be passed along to it.

The Competition and Markets Authority will now handle the merger review of London-headquartered Liberty Global and Spain-based Telefonica's U.K.-operating entities — Virgin Media/Virgin Mobile and O2, respectively. The deal was announced in September and the CMA requested that the European Commission turn the assessment process over to it last month, stating that the deal could affect multiple markets in the U.K....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!