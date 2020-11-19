UK To Review $39B Liberty Global-Telefonica Deal

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- The European Commission referred the proposed roughly $39 billion merger of Liberty Global PLC and Telefonica SA's U.K. telecom businesses to the U.K.'s antitrust regulator for review on Thursday, after the regulator requested the case be passed along to it. The Competition and Markets Authority will now handle the merger review of London-headquartered Liberty Global and Spain-based Telefonica's U.K.-operating entities — Virgin Media/Virgin Mobile and O2, respectively. The deal was announced in September and the CMA requested that the European Commission turn the assessment process over to it last month, stating that the deal could affect multiple markets in the U.K....

