$12.6M Award Against Venezuela Mining Co. Confirmed

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- A federal judge has confirmed a $12.6 million arbitration award for a British Virgin Islands commodities company that accused a Venezuelan state-owned mining company of breaching a charter ship contract and failing to live up to a shipping agreement. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. confirmed the award Monday, saying an arbitration agreement in the contract between Commodities & Minerals Enterprise Ltd. and CVG Ferrominera Orinoco established that any issues would be resolved in the United States under its maritime laws. The confirmation came over the objections of CVG, which raised issues of corruption and jurisdiction with the award....

