Ill. Court Revives Malpractice Claims Over Shoddy Biz Advice

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:22 PM EST) -- A commercial real estate company isn't time-barred from pursuing legal malpractice claims against an attorney who allegedly offered bad advice for unwinding a business relationship, an Illinois appellate panel has ruled. The First District Appellate Court revived Suburban Real Estate Services Inc. and its owner Bryan Barus' claims on Monday, holding that the company wasn't injured until the entry of an adverse judgment in an underlying lawsuit. The court said that Barus timely filed a complaint against attorney William Roger Carlson Jr. and his firm, Carlson Partners Ltd., which has since merged with Chicago firm Nisen & Elliott LLC. Barus filed the suit...

