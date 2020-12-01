$250M Gold Mine Claim Against Colombia Will Proceed

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:06 PM EST) -- Colombia has been denied its bid for an early win in a $250 million arbitration initiated by a Canadian mining firm over alleged disruptions to its gold mining projects, after an international tribunal rejected Bogota's argument that the firm was ineligible for protection under an applicable treaty. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal concluded on Nov. 23 that it needn't decide a complicated question relating to whether Gran Colombia Gold Corp., which is claiming protection under a free trade agreement between Canada and Colombia, was owned and controlled by nationals from third states. The decision was made public...

