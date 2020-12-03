FCA Cautions Against Transferring Pension Funds Offshore

Law360, London (December 3, 2020, 10:46 AM GMT) -- Britain's financial regulator has warned consumers against transferring their pensions into overseas accounts, saying that offers from international retirement schemes could come with hidden fees. The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that consumers who transfer pensions to overseas accounts could face high and unnecessary charges. (iStock) The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday that consumers have told it that they are being approached by overseas companies advising that expatriates should switch their pension funds into an international self-invested personal pension, or SIPP. "We are concerned that consumers who invest in this way may be exposed to high and/or unnecessary charges," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS