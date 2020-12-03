More Pension Plans Hit By Underfunding Amid Virus Crisis

Law360, London (December 3, 2020, 5:16 PM GMT) -- The pensions lifeboat fund has said that Britain's pension deficit has ballooned to £229 billion ($308 billion) in 2020 compared to £160 billion in 2019, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial markets. The Pension Protection Fund, or PPF, also said on Wednesday in its annual pensions report that the aggregate funding ratio for British pensions decreased from 99% to 95%. The report covers the 12 months ending on March 31, 2020. The number of underfunded schemes also increased, according to the report, known as The Purple Book. Some 63% of schemes were in deficit. "While the...

