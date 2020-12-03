EU Wants Court To Fine UK For Noncompliance On Fuel Tax

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 12:33 PM EST) -- The European Commission said Thursday that it is asking the European Union's top court to fine the United Kingdom for failing to abide by a judgment from two years ago that said the U.K. violated EU rules on marked fuel. Britain still hasn't fixed its rules to align with a 2018 ruling from the European Court of Justice that cited the U.K. for allowing diesel fuel marked with a dye to be used in private boats, the commission said. It sent the U.K. a letter of formal notice in May of this year, but the country "has not taken appropriate steps to...

