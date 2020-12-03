Ill. Justices Says State Farm Policy Doesn't Cover Leg Injury

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:36 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court said Thursday that the mechanical device exclusion in a State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. insurance policy "clearly" bars coverage for a devastating leg injury suffered by a man who was unloading grain from the back of a truck. The state high court said an intermediate appellate panel incorrectly sided with plaintiff Kent Elmore's claim that the insurer should cover his 2013 leg injury after finding the insurance policy State Farm issued his father included an ambiguous exclusion for injuries sustained by mechanical devices. Elmore injured his leg by coming in contact with an auger that was...

