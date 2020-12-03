Simpson Guides Blackstone REIT In $358M Portfolio Buy

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- Data management company Iron Mountain said Thursday it sold a 13-property portfolio to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust for $358 million, a deal steered on the buy side by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Boston-headquartered Iron Mountain Inc. said the sale-leaseback transaction involves properties largely in California, New Jersey and Lehigh Valley, which straddles Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The 13 industrial facilities total 2.1 million square feet, according to the announcement. Iron Mountain said it will stay in the facilities under a 10-year lease, with the option to renew up to another 20 years. "This is a compelling opportunity for us to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS