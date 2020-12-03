U.S. Tightens Travel For Chinese Communist Party

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Trump administration will implement new rules curtailing Chinese Communist Party members' travel to the United States, a State Department official confirmed Thursday. The policy will restrict the maximum length of B-1 and B-2 visitor visas for the party's 91 million members and their immediate families from 10 years to one month. The move is part of a larger goal to shield the country from the Chinese Communist Party's "malign influence," the State Department said. "For decades we allowed the [Chinese Communist Party] free and unfettered access to U.S. institutions and businesses while these same privileges were never extended freely to...

