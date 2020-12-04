Marketing Bosses Banned For Duping Investors Out Of £3.5M

Law360, London (December 4, 2020, 2:35 PM GMT) -- Two bosses of a marketing company have been banned from acting as directors for a total of 17 years, a government agency said Friday after it found that they breached financial regulations and produced false promotional material to dupe shareholders out of £3.5 million ($4.7 million). Lee Anthony Skinner has been banned from being a company director for 10 years, while Karen Ferreira has been disqualified for seven years, the Insolvency Service said. The pair were directors of online affiliate marketing company, Our Price Records Ltd. The Insolvency Service said it found that Skinner and Ferreira, both from Essex in South...

