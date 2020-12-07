UK Tribunal Ordered To Rethink Damages In Russian Biz Feud

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- The English High Court has ordered a London Court of International Arbitration tribunal to recalculate the amount of damages owed to a Russian businessman following a dispute over shares in a logistics business, after a computational error led to $58 million in damages being awarded, rather than $4 million. Sir Ross Cranston, sitting as a high court judge, concluded on Friday that there was a serious irregularity in the award due to the mistake. The judge ordered the tribunal to reconsider the case and to issue a corrected final award, saying the award as it now stands would cause "substantial injustice"...

