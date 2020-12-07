Indicted Court Clerk Decries Job Suspension As 'Gilded Cage'

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top court wrestled Monday with whether a bright-line trial court policy can keep an indicted clerk suspended without pay until the resolution of her federal drug and money laundering charges, an arrangement her attorney described as a "gilded cage of having a job with no income." During oral arguments, the Supreme Judicial Court — which last year ordered the trial court to restore pay for indicted state trial court Judge Shelly Joseph in a case involving similar issues — focused on whether the court employee manual's insistence on an automatic suspension squared with the law's discretion to mete out suspensions...

