$540M Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant Ch. 11 Sale Gets Court OK

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- The Ascena Retail Group on Tuesday was given permission by a Virginia bankruptcy judge to sell its Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant stores for $540 million to an affiliate of private equity firm Sycamore Partners, over objections that the transaction was moving forward too quickly. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens overrode arguments by the U.S. Trustee's Office that the sale was taking place on too short a notice and gave unnecessary bid protections to Sycamore affiliate Premium Apparel, and allowed Ascena to go through with a transaction it said it hopes to close next week. Two weeks...

