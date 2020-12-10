Eversheds Guides £385M Pension Deal For Northern Gas

Law360, London (December 10, 2020, 5:19 PM GMT) -- Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd. said Thursday it has insured £385 million ($511.5 million) of pension liabilities for the Northern Gas Networks Pension Scheme, a step it said safeguards the benefits of 600 retirees. The deal comes amid a flurry of other year-end bulk annuities transactions, as companies struggling with heavy deficits in their workplace saving plans increasingly seek to offload liabilities. "This transaction demonstrates that by having a clear objective and flexible timescales, trustees can move quickly and secure their members' benefits when favorable pricing is available," said Rachel Cutts, a director at Legal & General Retirement Institutional. Pricing for some types...

