UK Permanently Bans Mass-Marketing Of Mini-Bonds

Law360, London (December 10, 2020, 4:59 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s financial watchdog said Thursday it will permanently ban the mass marketing of minibonds and other illiquid speculative assets to retail investors after more than 11,000 savers lost millions of pounds in the implosion of investment company London Capital & Finance. The Financial Conduct Authority said it is enacting a ban on the mass sale of minibonds — which are high-risk investments because they cannot be sold before their maturity date — after the regulator instituted a temporary ban on marketing these products to retail investors in January. "We've today confirmed our proposals to make the speculative mini-bond ban permanent...

