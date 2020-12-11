Property Investor Sues Lloyds Bank Over Swaps Deal

Law360, London (December 11, 2020, 5:48 PM GMT) -- A British commercial property investor has sued Lloyds Bank PLC in London over a £5 million ($6.6 million) interest rate swap tied to Libor, arguing the lender "misrepresented" its role in allegedly manipulating the key exchange rate. Consultant SEP Properties Ltd. accused the bank of making "misstatements and misrepresentations" about Libor even as the company was signing a loan agreement and interest rate swap in 2007. The company said it took the bank at its word regarding how Libor would be calculated, but that these representations were "false" and in breach of the terms of the hedging product and loan contract....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS