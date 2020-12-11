$14B Kinder Morgan Tax Dispute Heading To Texas High Court

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear Kinder Morgan's challenge to a lower court ruling that the company couldn't dismiss a $14 billion tax valuation dispute early because it missed the 60-day deadline to file a dismissal motion. The Texas Supreme Court will hear Kinder Morgan's $14 billion dispute with county taxing units over the value of the company's mineral interests. Kinder Morgan is asking the court to dismiss several Scurry County taxing units' request for a district court to correct the value of the company's mineral interests and require the county appraisal review board to reappraise those interests....

