Writer Blasts Trump's Bid To Pause Defamation Suit

Law360, New York (December 11, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- Writer E. Jean Carroll told a New York federal judge Friday she opposed a bid by President Donald Trump to stay her defamation lawsuit brought over his denials of her rape allegations, saying the president's lawyers are engaging in gamesmanship. Attorneys for Trump say the case, and any discovery, should be paused while it appeals to the U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan's order refusing to allow the Department of Justice to substitute the U.S. for Trump as the defendant in the case. During a virtual conference on Friday morning, an attorney for Carroll, Joshua Matz of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP,...

