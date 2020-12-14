Ireland 'Loyalty Penalty' Pushing Up Insurance Costs

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 2:29 PM GMT) -- Irish insurers are charging long-term home insurance policyholders an average of 29% more than new customers, the country's central bank said on Monday in a long-awaited report on what it described as a "loyalty penalty." The Central Bank of Ireland said it believed consumers who stayed with a single insurance provider year after year were effectively subsidizing cheap policies for new customers. The findings came in an interim report into differential pricing, also known as dual pricing or price walking. The regulator is weighing whether to take action on the practice, which will be banned in the U.K. from next year...

