3 Firms Guide $1B Lilly Deal For ALS Drug Researcher

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:52 PM EST) -- Eli Lilly said Tuesday it has reached a deal worth up to roughly $1 billion for ALS, Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative disease treatment researcher Prevail in a deal led by Weil, Ropes & Gray and Cooley. Eli Lilly and Co. said its deal for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. includes $880 million for the target's shares and a contingency payment of up to $160 million that's tied to one drug in development reaching certain regulatory milestones. "Lilly is an established leader in neuroscience drug development and commercialization who shares our commitment to patients with neurodegenerative diseases, and I'm excited for Prevail to join...

