Justices To Weigh Class' Standing In TransUnion FCRA Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:57 AM EST) -- The Supreme Court granted TransUnion's petition for certiorari Wednesday in a class action alleging the credit reporting agency violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The nation's highest court will consider just the first question in TransUnion LLC's Sept. 2 petition, according to an order list released Wednesday morning. The first question concerns the standards for injury suffered by proposed class members and their representative necessary to establish standing. In its petition, TransUnion asked the court to consider, "whether either Article III or Rule 23 permits a damages class action where the vast majority of the class suffered no actual injury, let...

