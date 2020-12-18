Epic Judge Calls Apple Bid To Limit Depos 'A Disappointment'

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge allowed Epic Games on Friday to take up to 16 depositions of Apple's current and former employees in antitrust litigation over App Store fees, saying "it's a bit of a disappointment" that Apple sought to impose conditions on the number of depositions. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson said he had expected the parties to submit a joint proposal about the number of depositions they agreed upon, but that's not what happened. "Instead, I got a letter brief about Apple's conditions," Judge Hixson said. The judge also rejected Apple's argument that...

