Top EU Court Broadens Definition Of 'Defeat Devices'

Law360, London (December 17, 2020, 12:32 PM GMT) -- The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that software installed in Volkswagen diesel cars to cheat emissions tests is illegal even if it helps to protect the engine, backing a broader definition of so-called defeat devices. Software fitted to Volkswagen diesel cars to cheat emissions tests is illegal, even if it helps to protect the engine, Europe's highest court has ruled. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) The European Court of Justice dismissed the idea that the presence of devices that detect and reduce the flow of noxious gas during emissions testing could be justified if it was designed to reduce engine...

