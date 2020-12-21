London Court Bats Holiday Villa Injury Claim To France

Law360, London (December 21, 2020, 5:03 PM GMT) -- A personal injury claim filed by a man who fell into an empty swimming pool at a holiday villa should be heard by French rather than English courts, a High Court judge ruled on Monday. Judge Thomas Linden said Gary Owen, a Briton, should pursue his claim against villa owners William and Sarah Galgey and their insurer through the French justice system. Galgey and his wife, who are also U.K. residents, had been seeking to have the case against them heard in the English courts rather than the French. "It is clear that the tort in the present case is manifestly more...

