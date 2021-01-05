Benefits-Plan Sponsors Face A Tough Year On Compliance

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:49 PM EST) -- Given the chaos of 2020, many ushered in the new year with open arms. The pandemic, remote work and changing needs have created unique and novel challenges that have necessarily dominated employer attention in the past nine months. The pandemic hasn't affected, however, the constant drum of change to employee benefit plan requirements. Here are some things for plan sponsors to look out for this year. Fiduciary Duties New Investment Duties Regulation Effective Jan. 12 Last June the U.S. Department of Labor made waves when it proposed new regulatory standards for fiduciary consideration of environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS