Sylebra Capital To Invest $200M In Aeva Car Sensor Tie-Up

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- Investment group Sylebra Capital will contribute $200 million as part of a more than $2 billion tie-up between blank-check company InterPrivate Acquisition and autonomous car sensor maker Aeva, according to a statement Monday. The common stock purchase from Sylebra for the planned deal would push the value of the combined entity to $2.3 billion and would raise more than $560 million in gross proceeds, up from the $363 million Aeva Inc. and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. said they'd raise when they announced the transaction in early November. The investment from Sylebra significantly exceeds the minimum cash required to close the deal and...

