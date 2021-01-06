British Retailer Next Sues H&M Over Perfume Trademark

Law360, London (January 6, 2021, 4:42 PM GMT) -- High street retail chain Next has slapped H&M with a lawsuit in the U.K. accusing the fast fashion giant of illegally using the brand name it trademarked for its bath and beauty line, "Cashmere," for a rival perfume product. In its High Court claim, Next Retail Ltd. said its trademark was registered in 2008, the year it began offering a product line under the "Cashmere" brand, including an eau de toilette, a body cream, a body polish and a shower cream. The trademark is used in product packaging and promotional materials, the retailer said in its newly public Dec. 21 particulars of...

