Detroit Wants Trump Allies Sidney Powell, Lin Wood Disbarred

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 11:59 PM EST) -- The city of Detroit asked a Michigan federal judge Tuesday to impose sanctions on and refer for disbarment Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood and other attorneys involved in challenging the Wolverine State's 2020 general election results, arguing the Trump allies are undermining faith in the democratic process. Detroit, which is intervening in a November suit filed by Michigan voters claiming fraud, says the allegations in the complaint are made without any factual backing and the declarations supporting it were filled with intentional lies. "The extent of the factual and legal errors in this complaint would warrant sanctions under any circumstances, but...

