EU Parliament Members Press For Higher UK Tax Standards

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- The European Union should prevent U.K.-based financial services companies from trading within the bloc until it can get strong assurances from the British government that it will crack down on tax avoidance and money laundering, according to European Parliament members. Two senior members of the European Parliament from the left-wing Greens wrote to the European Commission — the EU's executive branch — on Monday criticizing the recently signed trade deal between the bloc and its former member for being weak on taxation and financial transparency. The Green bloc in the European Parliament makes up just under 10% of the Parliament, so...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS