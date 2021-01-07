Thousands Of Finance Firms Under Virus Stress, FCA Warns

Najiyya Budaly By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Financial Services UK newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360, London (January 7, 2021, 3:22 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority warned on Thursday that 4,000 finance companies are at "heightened risk" of failing and potentially harming the market as a result of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.The City watchdog said that the businesses which are likely to fail are mostly small and midsized enterprises. Some 30%, or 1,200, of the 4,000 that could collapse have the potential to cause harm to consumers and the wider financial system, the FCA said.The regulator said its figures, which date from the end of October, came from a survey of 23,000 regulated finance businesses. The watchdog is reviewing the potential harm to the U.K. sector caused by the pandemic."We are in an unprecedented​ — and rapidly evolving — situation," Sheldon Mills, an executive director at the FCA, said. "A market downturn driven by the pandemic risks significant numbers of firms failing."The watchdog said that its role is not to. It is looking instead to ensure that they canin an orderly way."By getting early visibility of potential financial distress in firms we can intervene faster so that risks are managed and consumers are adequately protected," Mills said.The results of the survey show that insurance brokers, payments companies and investment managers saw a drop in available liquidity during the first national lockdown, which started in March. More than half, 59%, of finance firms said they expected the pandemic to hit their profits, the FCA said.But the watchdog added that the results of its survey should be viewed with caution as it was conducted before the government's furlough scheme was extended and the coronavirus vaccine was approved in the U.K.The survey also did not take into account the U.K.'s largest financial companies, which the FCA jointly regulates with the Prudential Regulation Authority --Editing by Ed Harris.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.