​​​​​​Ex-Jones Day Partner, DOJ Civil Rights Chief Quits

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:25 PM EST) -- The head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division and former Jones Day partner Eric S. Dreiband said Thursday he's stepping down from the agency, joining a growing list of government officials who have announced their resignations a day after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in protest of the president's reelection loss. Unlike other officials, Dreiband's statement announcing his exit after serving more than two years at the DOJ as an assistant attorney general did not explicitly say why he's leaving. Dreiband's departure takes effect on Jan. 8, and a DOJ spokesperson said the agency has no comment....

