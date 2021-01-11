French Firms' Challenge To Dividend Tax Law Goes To ECJ

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 11:37 AM EST) -- A challenge brought by Schneider Electric and other French companies to a tax law on the redistribution of the profits of European subsidiaries by a parent company is going to Europe's highest court, documents showed Monday. The case argues that the relevant part of the French tax code violates a 1990 European Union law that establishes a common system of taxation for parent companies with subsidiaries in different member countries. A document appearing in the official journal of the EU on Monday said the French State Council has asked the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg to answer...

