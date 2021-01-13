Lawyer Says Boston Firm Fired Him For Having Kids

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- A Boston-based law firm slashed an attorney's workload and later fired him because of back-to-back leave requests stemming from the births of his two daughters, he told a Massachusetts federal court. Attorney Bryan O'Brien said Tuesday that Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios LLP violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by terminating him for the stated reason of poor performance, when it really wanted to get rid of him because he wanted time off to be with his children. Preti Flaherty hired O'Brien to start in August 2017 but pushed that date back because of the birth of...

