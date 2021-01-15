ICC Awards Mitsubishi $33M In Fight With Korean Pharma Co.

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- Korean pharmaceutical company Kolon Life Science Inc. must pay Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. $33 million over a soured licensing partnership, the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration recently ruled. The arbitral tribunal ruled on the award amount on Jan. 11 in the dispute, which stems from a 2016 licensing deal Kolon made with Mitsubishi for Invossa, Kolon's cell therapy product that is the first in the world to treat degenerative knee osteoarthritis and the first Korean cell therapy product. The license, worth 500 billion won ($453 million), gave Mitsubishi exclusive development and commercialization rights for the drug in Japan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS